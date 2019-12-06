  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested two women who allegedly tased a 71-year-old woman and stole her purse in front of the victim’s 5-year-old grandchild.

A man is also in custody, who police said helped the women carry out the crime.

The department announced the arrests on Facebook on Friday, more than a week after the Nov. 27 robbery.

Traci Cahill (credit: Burleson Police Department)

Traci Cahill and Nakayla Wright, of Fort Worth, were taken into custody Thursday, while Jason Simmons, of Arlington, was taken into custody Friday, police said. They were all charged with aggravated robbery and credit card/debit card abuse of the elderly.

Nakayla Wright (credit: Burleson Police Department)

During the investigation, police learned the suspects used the victim’s credit cards at stores in Arlington and Mansfield after the robbery.

Police were able to view surveillance images of all three suspects.

Jason Simmons (credit: Burleson Police Department)

 

