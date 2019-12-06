Comments
COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – We are about three weeks away from Christmas and there have been big changes at one of the biggest Christmas attractions in Texas.
COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – We are about three weeks away from Christmas and there have been big changes at one of the biggest Christmas attractions in Texas.
Santa’s Wonderland is celebrating its largest expansion ever.
This year the company added 77 acres to the park and now includes a new children’s area called Santa’s Station.
In addtion to the train rides, horse and carriage and hayrides through the Trail of Lights, the park has added a big red barn where guests can eat, drink, and watch Christmas movies.
“For our 22nd season, guests can expect a lot more lights, a lot more food options,” said customer service manager Chelsey Castillo. “So we hope there is a little bit for everyone here. All ages. The whole family can enjoy themselves.”
Santa’s Wonderland is on Highway 6 — about 185 miles south of Dallas, near College Station. It’s open until December 30.
You must log in to post a comment.