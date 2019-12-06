Comments
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — OK, the Holiday music will be back next week but first…..
Edun (born Alice Edun in St. Petersburg, Russia to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother) is an international dance/electronica singer along with performances in gospel music. She makes her home in Milan, Italy, and records on the Endurance label there and licensed to Robbins Entertainment in the United States.
I came across her recently on a dance/electronica music station and heard what was her solo debut from 2005 with, “Put ‘Em Up,” written by Sannie Carlson and produced by Igor Farvetto. The extended mix is what we are showcasing today, running around six minutes. This lady has talent.
Turn it loud and dance!
