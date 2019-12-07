Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in serious condition after being stabbed in South Dallas early Saturday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 7, police responded to a stabbing call in the 1800 block of Gould Street. When officers arrived, witnesses stated that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with several suspects when one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the abdomen.
Police said the suspects shortly fled the location in an unknown direction.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.