ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer didn’t play the second half of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma.
He had initially stayed in the game after he bulled over an Oklahoma defender early in the second quarter Saturday. Brewer put his shoulder down and knocked nickel back Brendan Radley-Hiles back and to the ground.
The referee announced that Radley-Hiles was being removed from the game then for a potential head injury.
Brewer finished that series and played one more before Gerry Bohanon took over at quarterback.
It was announced at halftime that Brewer was done for the game that ended in a 23-30 loss for the Bears.
