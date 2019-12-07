Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston police officer has been shot and a suspect is currently in custody.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police officials said in a series of tweets that it wasn’t known what led to the shooting on the city’s end.
An HPD Officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. Suspect is *not* in custody. No other details at this time. #hounews.
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019
Police Chief Art Acevedo requested people to “please pray” for the officer.
The officer — who has not been identified — was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
