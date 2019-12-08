Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are injured following a double shooting in a Mesquite neighborhood Saturday night.
Around 8:17 p.m. Dec. 7, police responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Bent Brook Drive. When officers arrived, they found two adult victims had been struck by gunfire.
Both victims — who have not been identified — were transported to a nearby hospital, where one is listed in stable condition and the other has since been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
