DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested in downtown Dallas after witnesses say he was riding a horse — drunk.

Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue said they were called to the scene on East Ledbetter to pick up a wounded and infected horse.

CBS 11 News

Police said the man — who has not been identified — had been weaving in and out of traffic on a highway.

The man was shortly arrested for public intoxication and the horse is currently at the horse rescue in Frisco.

It is unknown at this time how the horse was injured but an investigation is underway.

