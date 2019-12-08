Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of pets in North Texas now have a family to spend the holidays with.
The Fort Worth Animal Shelter teamed up with the Humane Society of North Texas to host a mega adoption event at the Will Rogers Coliseum this weekend.
And in just two days, 400 animals were adopted out.
HSNT spokesperson Cassie Lackey said it’s amazing to see so many pets going home for the holidays.
“Overpopulation right now is an epidemic in our area, and it has not slowed down over the winter months,” Lackey said.
In the future, both organizations are hoping to host the Mega Adoption Event at least twice a year.
