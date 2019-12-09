



– At least one bullet possibly penetrated Houston Police Department Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s bulletproof vest when he was shot and killed Saturday, according to a statement from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday night.

An expert will need to analyze the shooter’s ammunition to determine whether it was designed to penetrate that type of equipment, Acevedo stated. The vest will also be examined to determine whether it performed to the manufacturer’s specifications, he said.

Arturo Solis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death.

Solis has several prior misdemeanor arrests, including for assault of a family member and burglary of a vehicle.

John Brewer, one of the prosecutors handling the case for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 32-year-old officer’s fatal shooting has been “devastating.”

“All we can try to do is say a prayer for the family, keep them in our hearts and our minds and see that justice is done,” Brewer said.

Police officials said that Brewster was shot just before 6 p.m. Saturday as he was responding to a domestic violence report.

Police received a call from a female victim who said her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he was armed with two firearms. Police didn’t find the couple at the provided address, but Brewster spotted them three streets away on Houston’s east side.

According to a probable cause affidavit read in court Monday, Brewster got out of his vehicle and saw the woman pointing in the direction of Solis.

“The officer, according to the defendant, had both hands up, waving to the defendant as if to say hi,” Brewer said. “The officer did not have his weapon out, did not shoot at the defendant. At that time, the defendant pulled his gun and emptied his gun at or into the victim.”

Solis ran off but was captured a short time later at a nearby elementary school.

Police recovered both handguns that Solis had, one by the scene of the shooting and the other at the school.