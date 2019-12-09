FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brett Maher has kicked (and missed) his last field goal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The second-year kicker has been cut by the team after struggling to make kicks this season, especially from 40 yards and over. The team has signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Maher, who signed with the Cowboys last season to replace Dan Bailey, was 1-5 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards and 4-8 on kicks over 50 yards. He did, however, two field goals over 60 yards this season.

His field goal percentage as 66.7% this season, which was a step down from his 80.6% in 2018.

Recently, he missed a 42-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears and missed his two attempts on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys will now rely on Forbath for the last three games of the season. He recently kicked for the New England Patriots for one game as a replacement for Stephen Gostkowski, who’s injured.

Forbath was cut from the Patriots for Nick Folk.

The veteran has been in the league since 2012 and has played for the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys remain on top of the NFC East with a 6-7 record and will look to keep their lead this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.