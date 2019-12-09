GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie has a new police chief.

Officials said Monday that Assistant Chief Daniel Scesney, 45, was promoted by the city manager to replace Steve Dye. He will take the position officially on Jan. 18, 2020.

“I am both honored and humbled to be selected as the next chief of police for the city of Grand Prairie,” Scesney said. “We will continue our community policing focus and partner with stakeholders to maintain the safe environment Grand Prairie residents deserve and enjoy. We have a team of law enforcement professionals who are second to none, and their passion and drive is evident in the work they do every single day.”

Dye vacated the position to became deputy city manager for Grand Prairie.

According to the department, Scesney joined Grand Prairie police in 2001 and was a military officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He’s received numerous honors for his work with the department including patrol officer and detective of the year awards.