SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy was charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six women.
The sheriff’s office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4.
Jail records show Berry is in custody.
Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
