DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting on Sunday that left two unidentified men dead and sent three other men to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting inside an apartment in the 200 block of West Wintergreen Road was originally reported to police dispatchers as a “Home Invasion” with several suspects allegedly rushing into the dwelling.
Detectives said they haven’t confirmed whether or not not that’s true.
Police responded to the Sunday evening emergency call just before 8 p.m. at the apartment on West Wintergreen Road and found a total of five men at the scene. Two were fatally wounded, and three needed emergency medical treatment and transport.
Currently, police are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identities of the deceased and are talking to the witnesses which, include the three injured men. Additionally, detectives are processing evidence found at the scene to determine how the shooting unfolded.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.