(CBSDFW.COM) – Big weather changes are heading our way! After a very mild start to December, a winter blast arrives Monday night thanks to an arctic cold front.
Ahead of this system, temperatures will climb well above average into the low to mid-70s by early Monday afternoon. As the front arrives to the Metroplex by mid-afternoon, temperatures will drop quickly for the remainder of the day.
Most of Monday is dry but features heavy cloud cover and breezy conditions.
Rain showers should begin developing west of Dallas-Fort Worth after the evening hours and become widespread across the region overnight.
A cold rain is the main focus overnight Monday into Tuesday, but a brief window of light snow mix could occur, especially north of I-30. The time where we’ll watch for this potential is from 5 a.m. until around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Accumulation is unlikely as temperatures will be just above freezing and winds will remain gusty.
High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be about 30 degrees colder than Monday’s highs.
