HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Pasadena, Texas police officer is accused of putting a dog leash around his 8-year-old stepson’s neck.

Officials say McKay Christensen resigned from the department after he was criminally charged with assault after the 2017 incident.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Buegger said the child was walking with the puppy, and “apparently the puppy wasn’t cooperating, wasn’t walking. The child was pulling on the leash and the puppy was yelping.”

That’s when Christensen allegedly placed the leash around the boy.

“He made some statements to the effect that he was going to teach him to walk a dog properly and took the leash, placed one end through the loop on the end of the leash, placed it around the child’s neck and then was pulling or jerking is what was described by witnesses,” described Chief Buegger.

The incident was just reported in June of 2019 – two years after it allegedly happened. At the same time, police said child abuse allegations were reported concerning Christensen’s wife, Stacy Rodd.

She’s accused of injuring a different child

“Repeatedly striking a child with a belt, not only in the area of buttock, but the back and other parts of the body,” said Chief Buegger.

Rodd has four children. Police said she and Christensen could face additional charges in the future.

Christensen’s attorney, Mark Thering said there’s a lot more to the story.

“From what I do know, I believe it’s been blown out of proportion. Mr. Christensen will have his day in court to explain his version of the events at that time I think there will be more light shed on this case.”

However, for Chief Buegger the alleged incident remains a disturbing one.

“I was appalled. I have children of my own and so to hear that, you know, anybody would do and let alone a police officer and let alone one that works for me, it’s appalling. It hurts.”