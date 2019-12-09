  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:accelerant, accelerant detection dog, ATF, Buzzy, DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, house fire, K9, Labrador Retriever, sniff

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On his first day on the job, the Fort Worth Fire Department’s newest accelerants detection dog, Buzzy, sniffed out leads for investigators.

Buzzy, a yellow Labrador Retriever, is one of only a few dozen dogs in the country trained by the ATF to sniff out accelerants at fire scenes.

Buzzy – accelerant detection dog for Fort Worth Fire Dept. (Jason Allen – CBS 11)

His job is different than the department’s dogs trained to search for explosives.

Investigators put him to work right away after a Monday morning house fire on the city’s southeast side.

The fire department has electronic meters to search for accelerants used to start fires, but Buzzy is expected to be far more accurate.

“Meters are a great tool, but sometimes they don’t give us the accuracy like Buzzy can give us,” said Scott Allen of the Fort Worth Fire Department. “Buzzy will get us to that location where we want to find that liquid so we can take the best sample to see what started that fire.”

The fire department said it was a successful first day, with Buzzy indicating to handlers he smelled accelerants at more than one spot in the house.

 

Comments