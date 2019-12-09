  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:counterfeit bills, Counterfeit Money, DFW News, Dollar General, fake bills, surveillance images, suspects, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a couple of men accused of using counterfeit money at a Dollar General.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the pair on Monday.

Pair suspected of passing counterfeit cash in Tarrant County (surveillance)

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects tried to use fake a $50 bill and $100 bill on two separate occasions at a store in the Rendon-Crowley area.

Anyone with information on the pair can call Det. J. Brown at 817-884-1309.

