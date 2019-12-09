Comments
TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a couple of men accused of using counterfeit money at a Dollar General.
The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the pair on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects tried to use fake a $50 bill and $100 bill on two separate occasions at a store in the Rendon-Crowley area.
Anyone with information on the pair can call Det. J. Brown at 817-884-1309.
