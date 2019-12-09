  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Erin Jones
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD could be joining other North Texas school districts in extending the school day for some students next year.

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday on elementary and middle school students starting five minutes early.

The change would mean two fewer school days each year, but they’d still receive their required class time.

Elementary schools would start at 7:40 a.m., middle schools at 8:25 a.m.

High schools would see no change.

“We want to make sure that we stay competitive with our surrounding school districts,” PISD Chief Operating Officer Dr. Theresa Williams said.

“It seems like not a big difference, but it adds up I guess,” PISD parent David Brown said.

The PISD administration developed a survey and sent it out to more than 5,000 parents, students, teachers and staff members.

“We began based on the surveys, based on our guiding principles, what could possibly be some viable options based on the calendar for next school year,” said Williams.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at the Plano ISD Administration Building at 6:00 p.m.

Frisco ISD and McKinney ISD recently voted to extend their school days in 2020 by ten minutes and seven minutes respectively.

