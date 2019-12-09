Comments
BARTONVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pile of possibly stolen Amazon packages were found in a dumpster Saturday and police are hoping to deliver them to the rightful customers.
According to police, the packages were found in the Denton County town of Bartonville in a dumpster at a local business.
Police said there were around 15 to 20 packages and that many were empty while some still had product inside. The packages were also all addressed to residences in Lantana.
Anyone in that area who may be missing a package is asked to call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and file a report.
