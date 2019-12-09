LIVE COVERAGEHouse Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers have been arrested after police say they lead them on a high-speed chase through Mesquite.

It was around midnight when police spotted a stolen SUV driving along a city street. When officers attempted to pull the driver over the individual sped away.

After chasing the SUV along side streets, the driver turned onto Interstate-30 at St. Francis and crashed into a light pole. That pole fell across the freeway, shutting down traffic in both directions for hours.

Three teenagers inside the vehicle — the 17-year-old driver and a 15- and 18-year old — were taken into custody without incident. One of the people inside the SUV, a teenage girl, was treated for minor injuries.

No word on what charges the youngsters are facing.

