MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers have been arrested after police say they lead them on a high-speed chase through Mesquite.
It was around midnight when police spotted a stolen SUV driving along a city street. When officers attempted to pull the driver over the individual sped away.
After chasing the SUV along side streets, the driver turned onto Interstate-30 at St. Francis and crashed into a light pole. That pole fell across the freeway, shutting down traffic in both directions for hours.
Three teenagers inside the vehicle — the 17-year-old driver and a 15- and 18-year old — were taken into custody without incident. One of the people inside the SUV, a teenage girl, was treated for minor injuries.
No word on what charges the youngsters are facing.
