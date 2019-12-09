



– There’s no doubt this past weekend’s NCAA football conference championship games had a lot of highs and lows. But the highs for two Texas students, not suited up for the games, were measured in dollars and cents.

Dr Pepper celebrated its 11th annual Tuition Giveaway during all of the games. In each game two students went onto the field at halftime and competed against each other trying to throw the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper.

When all the pigskins were thrown, once current student at a Texas university and a future one walked away with $100,000 in tuition grand prizes.

Texas Christian University student Jazlyn Rodriguez won during the Big 12 Championship game being played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. Jazlyn said she practiced a lot and it paid off – she outscored her opponent 17 completions to 8. When asked how she felt the first-year comparative race and ethnic studies major said she “couldn’t be more grateful” for the opportunity.

The only student competing in the competition who isn’t yet a college student was Destiny Alfred, a high-schooler who gave it her all during the Pac 12 championship game Santa Clara, California. Destiny will enter Texas Woman’s University in Denton next fall and major in biology before entering medical school. Her $100,000 in prize money will be given directly to TWU.

According to Dr Pepper, a total of $725,000 in tuition was awarded to students during Conference Championship weekend.