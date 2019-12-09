BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart is apologizing for selling a Christmas sweater with an apparent drug reference.
The sweater, sold through its Canadian website, shows Santa sitting behind a table with what appears to be three lines of cocaine in front of him. Underneath the image is the phrase “Let it snow.”
The description of the sweater read, “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”
Walmart says the sweater, made by clothing company FUN Wear, came from a third-party seller and don’t represent the company’s values.
The retailer pulled that sweater — and several other holiday outfits deemed risqué – after images of the merchandise started trending on social media.
Saying the sweaters had “no place on our website,” a spokesperson for the company apologized “for any unintended offense this may have caused.”
