FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A worker died in what a spokesperson for the company overseeing operations of Dickies Arena called a “tragic accident,” Saturday morning.
The employee was identified as Juan Carlos Julian Jr., of Fort Worth.
Trail Drive Management Corp released the following statement:
“Trail Drive Management Corp. is deeply saddened by the death of Juan Carlos Julian, Jr., following a tragic accident that occurred at the arena in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 7. We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Julian’s family, friends and co-workers.
Mr. Julian was employed by Service First Janitorial, a third-party service provider.
Safety is a top priority at the arena, and Trail Drive Management Corp. is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the specifics of the incident.”
The results of Julian’s autopsy and the final investigative findings are pending.
