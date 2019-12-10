  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:18-Wheeler, crash, Dallas, DFW News, I-35E, LBJ Freeway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash left an 18-wheeler hanging partially off a freeway bridge in Dallas as North Texas experiences wet conditions to start off Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway and over the northbound lanes of I-35E.

The 18-wheeler’s cab could be seen hanging off the bridge, which caused debris to fall onto the lanes below it and caused damage to the guardrail.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

It’s currently unknown if the driver was injured.

Crews are continuing to clean up the scene while police investigate. Officials have not said if they believe weather was a factor.

Comments