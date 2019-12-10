Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash left an 18-wheeler hanging partially off a freeway bridge in Dallas as North Texas experiences wet conditions to start off Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway and over the northbound lanes of I-35E.
The 18-wheeler’s cab could be seen hanging off the bridge, which caused debris to fall onto the lanes below it and caused damage to the guardrail.
It’s currently unknown if the driver was injured.
Crews are continuing to clean up the scene while police investigate. Officials have not said if they believe weather was a factor.
