HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is in custody after leading authorities on a chase through Tarrant County in a stolen tractor-trailer cab.
Authorities said the chase started in Haltom City near 183 and Norwood. The chase went through numerous streets throughout the county but not on any highways. The chase went also went through Fort Worth and Saginaw.
The chase ended back in Haltom City near Broadway and Aurora.
Police confirmed the tractor-trailer cab was reported stolen.
