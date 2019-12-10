Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating the discovery of a burned body in a field in Southeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon.
It started around 3:20 p.m. at I-45 South in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive after a witness reported the discovery.
When police got there, they found the man in the field had been burned.
The view from Chopper 11 showed a large police presence at the scene.
The homicide response team was activated and were assisting homicide detectives as they canvassed the area.
No one is in custody at this time.
