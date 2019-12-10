Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Spaghetti Squash, A Healthy Alternative To Carbs
Spaghetti squash is a winter vegetable rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
43 minutes ago
Clouds Decrease, Chilly
Overcast with rain showers at times. Colder. High 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
50 minutes ago
Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery For 'Unprofessional Conduct'
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday morning that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach." Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery For 'Unprofessional Conduct'
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday morning that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach."
Fallen Army Pilot Assigned To Fort Hood Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. was one of two Army pilots killed in the Nov. 20 crash while providing aerial security to ground troops outside of Kabul.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Clouds Decrease, Chilly
Overcast with rain showers at times. Colder. High 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
50 minutes ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: North Texans Experience Cold, Messy Conditions On Tuesday
A cold rain continues to fall for much of North Texas this Tuesday morning. There have been isolated incidents where sleet pellets are mixing in, but for most, it's just rain.
TxDOT Not Taking Chances With Potential Rain-Snow Mix; Brine Applied To Bridges, Overpasses
The ambulance service, MedStar is preparing for winter weather potential by staffing up for Tuesday morning.
TxDOT Gearing Up For Winter Weather, Laying Brine Before Possible Wintry Mix Falls
There's a chance a wintry mix could fall in parts of North Texas on Tuesday and that has some road crews getting a jump start.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys Cut Struggling Kicker Brett Maher, Sign Kai Forbath
Brett Maher has kicked (and missed) his last field goal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Rangers
Texas Rangers Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season
The Texas Rangers will be heading into the 2020 season with a new ballpark and some new uniforms.
Mavericks
Powell, Brunson Score Season Highs As Mavericks Top Wolves 121-114
The Dallas Mavericks showed Wednesday night they are much more than Luka Doncic.
Stars
Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery For 'Unprofessional Conduct'
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday morning that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach."
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Clouds Decrease, Chilly
Overcast with rain showers at times. Colder. High 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
50 minutes ago
Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery For 'Unprofessional Conduct'
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday morning that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach." Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Crash Leaves 18-Wheeler Partially Off Freeway Bridge In Dallas
A crash left an 18-wheeler hanging partially off a freeway bridge in Dallas as North Texas experiences wet conditions to start off Tuesday morning.
6 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
North Texans Flying Out For Thanksgiving Beat The Rush Tuesday
A lot of travelers hoping to miss the worst of the crowds headed to the airport on Tuesday and were rewarded with ample parking and TSA security checkpoint times at DFW as low as two minutes.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
11:30 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Tamron Hall
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
View All Programs
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: Snow Day Dallas
December 10, 2019 at 10:19 am
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.