DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Children’s Medical Center Dallas last week relocated 28 patients after routine air tests showed higher-than-normal levels of Aspergillus and Penicillium molds in their cardiac intensive care unit.
Both kinds of mold are normally found in the air and the situation didn’t pose a risk to people with normal immune systems, according to Virginia Hock, a Children’s Health spokesperson.
Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital relocated the patients to other areas to continue providing for their care.
No patients were infected and none have experienced any health effects as a result of the mold, Hock said.
