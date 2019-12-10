(CBSDFW.COM) – A cold rain continues to fall for much of North Texas this Tuesday morning. There have been isolated incidents where sleet pellets are mixing in, but for most, it’s just rain.
Temperatures remain above freezing so no issues or major travel impacts are expected during the morning commute.
However, there were numerous crashes reported throughout North Texas as the rain created some messy conditions.
In Dallas, a crash led to an 18-wheeler hanging partially off an LBJ Freeway bridge over I-35E. Authorities have not said if this was caused by the wet roads.
As of 8 a.m., MedStar reported that crews responded to at least 22 crashes since midnight.
Dry conditions will gradually develop midday through the afternoon as clouds slowly break up as well. Temperatures remain well below average today with highs only in the mid 40s.
Then overnight, you can expect a very cold night as lows dip just below freezing with the chance for frost to develop.
It’s a short-lived dose of winter with temperatures rebounding the remainder of the week as ample sunshine returns.
