HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A jury has acquitted a Houston man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of possession for sale and other charges.
Court records show a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. A search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.
