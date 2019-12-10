Comments
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a 2018 drive-by shooting in Arizona has been extradited back to the state from west Texas.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 21-year-old Donovan Bingaman has been booked into jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assisting a street gang and shoplifting.In January, Bingaman evaded capture during a high-speed chase through Pinal County but was arrested in Odessa, Texas. The arrest came as authorities in California searched for Bingaman and his girlfriend to question them about the death of a 70-year-old woman, shot near Inglewood by someone trying to steal her purse.
In a probable-cause statement regarding the crime in Arizona, Casa Grande police say witnesses identified Bingaman as being in a car from which multiple shots were fired at a home on November 29, 2018.
One person reportedly was shot in his hip.
The Dispatch reports Bingaman is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Pinal County Superior Court.
