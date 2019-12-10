Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was fatally shot in a parking lot in Garland Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a murder.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of South 1st Street, where they believe the victim had met with a person near a business.
During that encounter, police said the victim, later identified as Christopher Cardoza of Dallas, was shot. He was then taken to the hospital by a witness.
Officers responded to the hospital where the teenager was taken and were told that he died from his injuries.
Cardoza’s death is being investigated as a murder and police do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.