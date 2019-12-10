SUNNYVALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The town of Sunnyvale recently swore in its first ever police chief for its new police department.
Until recently, the town contracted with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
Chief of Police Andrew Hawkes is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement who has spent most of his career in the DFW area.
Most recently, Chief Hawkes served as chief for the city of Jacksonville, Texas
“This is a very important step for the Town of Sunnyvale,” Town Manager Susan Guthrie said in a September news release regarding the start-up of their own police department.“We are pleased to have someone with Andrew’s experience to serve as our first police chief.”
He previously served as lieutenant of the Operations Division for the Collin County Sheriff’s Office from 2001 to 2016, police officer/canine officer for the Grapevine Police Department from 1998 to 2001; deputy sheriff for the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office from 1992 to 1998; and a communications operator for the Rockwall Police Department from 1990 to 1991.
Hawkes obtained his master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and administration from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Dallas Baptist University.
The Town received 96 applications from candidates in 14 states.
Hawkes started his new job October 1.
