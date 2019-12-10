DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vandals defaced a mural on Cedar Springs Road commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
Dark blue aerosol paint was used to paint mustaches on the upper lips of both Marsha P. Johnson and Silvia Rivera.
Johnson is credited with starting the Stonewall uprising while Rivera was a Latina American gay liberation and transgender rights activist.
The mural was painted by New York artist Brian Kenney.
It’s the largest mural in the world honoring the transgender community, according to non-profit Artittude, which creates and supports platforms for LGBTQ+ people to represent their identities, histories, and communities.
If you have information about who defaced the mural, you may report tips by calling the Dallas Police Department at 214.670.4413.
