LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Vanna White has assumed solo hosting duties on “Wheel of Fortune” for the first time since the show began airing 37 years ago.

Taping of the game show was briefly suspended last month when host Pat Sajak fell ill due to a blocked intestine, but White quickly stepped in to cover for the longtime host.

Episodes featuring the letter-turner as host began airing on Monday. Filling in at White’s usual position at the letter board — Minnie Mouse.

Wheel of Fortune airs Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. right here on CBS 11.

