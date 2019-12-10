Comments
HURRICANE, Utah (CBS LOCAL) – A manager of Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah caught an infant from falling off a glass counter on Saturday.
Members of Family Pawn shared videos of the incident.
The videos shows the store’s manager, Bill Reel, acting quickly after he noticed the child was too close to the edge and fell.
The two women in the video were looking at a firearm when the child fell.
All parties involved said they felt fortunate with the outcome and thanked Reel for his quick thinking.
