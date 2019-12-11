DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Uber passengers are among the first in the U.S. to have a new security option designed to make rides safer.
A total of seven cities are testing an option on the Uber app called, Verify My Ride.”
The company believes a personal identification number will make passengers feel safer when getting in the backseat.
The addition comes after a safety report revealing more than 3,000 reports of sexual assaults in 2018, including 235 rape cases.
Passengers in Dallas and the six other cities have the option on the app to receive a PIN to make sure they are getting in the right vehicle with the right driver before opening the door.
It’s a safety feature that could eventually expand nationwide.
In the wake of the sexual assaults report, the company is quick to point out that it oversees 3,000,000 rides a day and about half of those assaults are reported by drivers.
Dallas civil attorney Quentin Brogdon, who has represented sexual assault victims in lawsuits against ride share companies, weighed in on the new feature.
“The introduction of the PIN code feature, hats off to Uber for doing it it,” said Brogdon. “At least it addresses one concern that many people have.”
