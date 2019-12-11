DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto ISD leaders and police are investigating what they call a “kill list.”
It was a handwritten threat left in a DeSoto High School restroom.
Students apparently took pictures of the note and posted them on social media which got the attention of the school district and DeSoto Police.
The school district said it has identified the source of the social media account where the photos of the threat were posted.
DeSoto ISD said it is working with police on the investigation.
As a result of the concern, security patrols will be stepped up.
“During the district’s reviews the matter, DeSoto ISD officials have implemented heightened security measures. Campus administrators will continue to work with law enforcement and
campus security to monitor activity on campus out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a news release Wednesday night.
