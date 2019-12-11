FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a wrong-way crash along Interstate-30 in Fort Worth.
It was around 3:00 a.m. when police officers spotted a person driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Brentwood Stair. As police tried to keep the car in their sights, dispatch was able to track the progression of the wrong-way driver with information from several 911 callers.
In addition to at least one Fort Worth Police Department squad car, a MedStar ambulance unit and several drivers had to swerve and veer out of their lanes to avoid hitting the person going the wrong direction.
Police weren’t able to pull the vehicle over and after going the wrong way for almost eight miles, the driver crashed into an SUV near Montgomery Street.
Officials say the driver going the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital, but their injuries aren’t life threatening.
Neither the name of the wrong way driver nor the crash victim have been released.
Police have shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-30 to investigate the crash. Drivers are being forced to exit the eastbound lanes at Hulen Street.
