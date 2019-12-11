IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police said a tow truck operator was struck and killed Tuesday night in the 300 block of West State Highway 183.
Officers arrested Edgar Arturo Zavala-Asturias, 38, at the scene.
Zavala-Asturias, who police say was driving, is charged with intoxication manslaughter/accident involving death.
Tow truck operator Joshua Henao, 22, was on the right shoulder in the process of loading a vehicle onto the wrecker around 7:00 p.m. when the deadly collision happened.
AAA released a statement on Henao’s death:
This is a rare tragedy and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and associates of the driver for our contract station, Global Emergency Services, who was killed Tuesday, December 10, while providing service to a member.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.
Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
You must log in to post a comment.