FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)– The Westminster Kennel Club selected Fort Worth resident Edd E. Bivin to judge several breeds at its 144th annual dog show in February.
This is Bivin’s 23rd judging assignment and ties him for the most assigned Westminster judge.
Bivin will judge multiple dog breeds between Feb. 9 and 11, 2020 at Pier 94 in New York City.
Those winners will move on to compete in Toy, Sporting and Working Groups at Madison Square Garden.
The American Kennel Club first approved Bivin to judge Pomeranians in 1961.
Since then he has judged all-breed and specialty dog shows domestic and abroad.
Bivin also judged the Non-sporting, Toy and Terrier groups at Westminster as well as Best of Show in 1999.
The Westminster Kennel Club has existed for 142 years and around 3,000 dogs compete in the show every year.
