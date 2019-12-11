FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A popular therapy dog at Cook Children’s Medical Center is now a patient.
A member of the #SitStayPlay program, “Journey” was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.
A hospital spokesperson said they believe it was caught early, thus Journey is already in treatment.
One side effect though of the sweet dog’s chemo treatment means Journey won’t visit patients anymore. However, once medical professionals know how she will respond in between treatments, Journey will visit with patients and staff as tolerated.
The hospital advised that during Journey’s treatment weeks, people may see her wearing a burgundy vest. The vest will signify she doesn’t need to be petted. People are welcome to share encouraging words with her, but because she will be on chemo precautions they ask to refrain from touching her.
