



– Garland Police have made in arrest in the Monday evening murder of a teenager during an apparent drug deal.

Detectives determined the victim, Christopher Cardoza and a friend went to a parking lot in the 3600 block of South First Street to meet two other teens to buy or sell drugs.

During the encounter, Cardoza, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle he arrived in, was shot.

The driver of the vehicle sped away and took Cardoza to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators were able to identify both subjects involved in the shooting: 17-year old Edgar Adan Villegas-Torres and 17-year-old Bryan Alexander Ibarra.

Ibarra was located and arrested Wednesday, but Villegas-Torres is still at-large.

Ibarra is currently in the Garland Detention Center and charged with murder. No bond has been set.

Garland detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Edgar Adan Villegas-Torres.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4844.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at: 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or by clicking here.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.