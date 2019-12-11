



An officer in the Houston area has died after being hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police in Nassau Bay said Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was assisting in the arrest of a suspect who was wanted in Harris County for assault on a family member. A traffic stop had been conducted at an apartment complex on San Sebastian Court.

According to police, the suspect fought with officers during the arrest and broke free. Police said he got back into his vehicle and hit Sullivan as he drove away.

Sullivan was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During a news conference, police said she was a resident of Friendswood and Dec. 27 would have marked her sixteenth year with the Nassau Bay Police Department.

“I want to personally thank all the citizens and public who have reached out to our department with thoughts and prayers,” Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

“This is a nightmare scenario for our city. First time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty… Keep officer Sullivan’s family in your prayers,” Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman added.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was found near the original traffic stop but the suspect was not in it. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

Sullivan’s death comes days after a Houston officer, Christopher Brewster, was shot and killed by a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect, Arturo Solis, was arrested and charged with capital murder.