CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Everyone at a naval air station in Texas was told to shelter in place and the facility was put on lockdown Wednesday after an armed person was reported on base.
The lockdown was lifted at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi after the suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.
Base spokeswoman Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that an armed suspect was reported to be near building 8 on the base.
The base said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident, but people were asked to stay away from building 8.
The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Officials at the base said the incident there was not connected to those shootings.
