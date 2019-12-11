FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County College and Tarleton State University opened a joint space in downtown Fort Worth starting a 25-year partnership.
Tarleton plans to move into TCC’s Trinity River West Fork Building and provide upper level classes for student hoping to continue past an associate’s degree.
“Four-year and graduate degrees provide additional opportunities for students to fill the highly-skilled, high-demand professional that now make up a greater share of our North Texas labor market,” Tarleton President James Hurley said.
This partnership between the two schools is nothing new. Last year, 20 percent of Tarleton’s transfer students came from TCC.
The joint campus will also provide registered nurses a degree program to receive their Bachelor’s in nursing.
“We greatly value our relationship with Tarleton and believe this new milestone in our partnership will bring Tarrant County residents greater opportunities to fulfill their academic dreams,” TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini said.
You must log in to post a comment.