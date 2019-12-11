  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston man says he was at the right place at the right time after his neighbor’s dog leash got caught in an elevator door.

The incident was recorded on a security camera at their apartment building on Monday.

It shows a woman walking into the elevator with her dog in the leash, but the door closes before the dog gets in.

The elevator goes down, pulling the other end of the leash with it.

But the man, who had just gotten off the elevator, rushed over and worked quickly to remove the leash from the dog.

Man rescues dog with leash caught in elevator (courtesy: Johnny Mathis)

The good Samaritan, Johnny Mathis, said the woman was overjoyed when she realized her dog wasn’t hurt.

Man rescues dog with leash caught in elevator (courtesy: Johnny Mathis)

 

