FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some 7,000 buyers registered for what’s billed as the largest auction for heavy equipment in the Metroplex.

The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers December sale in Fort Worth ended Wednesday.

The bidders came from all around the state, country and globe looking for deals on heavy equipment, trucks, tractors and trailers.

Some of it will be shipped as far away as Australia.

Neal Black, the regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros. said, “We’ve got over the road trucks, we’ve got wench trucks, boom trucks, pickups, basically if it’s got wheels and you can haul something with it or make money with it we have it.”

The two-day event catered to mostly business owners.

Some were looking for a quick buy for a single truck, others wanted to replace an entire fleet and came looking to score a deal.

Steve Clark, who came from Oklahoma to buy several truck,s said the secret to being a successful at an auction this large is to remain calm.

“It’s not voting your emotion,” said Clark. “It’s coming in with a price and not going over it.”

Last year the auction set a record of nearly $60 million in sales.