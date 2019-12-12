Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy from Orlando, Florida has made it his mission to build public support and raise funds for families of fallen police and firefighters.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy from Orlando, Florida has made it his mission to build public support and raise funds for families of fallen police and firefighters.
And Zach Cartledge’s efforts were on display in Fort Worth on Thursday.
Cartledge is a long distance runner and he’s leading the pack on a run with purpose.
He’s the creator of the nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes.
For the past year, Cartledge has run one mile in honor of every first responder who died in the line of duty.
On Thursday, joined by Fort Worth police officers, he ran his 341st mile.
“I know they sacrifice everyday, and they barely get anything out of it, so I wanted to show them appreciation,” said Cartledge. “I wanted to show them police and firefighters are amazing people through the runs I do for fallen police and firefighters.”
To learn more about or contribute to Running 4 Heroes, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.